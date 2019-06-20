Bristol City fixtures: Sky Bet Championship 2019/20

Bristol City start their Championship season live on Sky Sports with a tasty clash against play-off semi-finalists Leeds.

The Robins, who just missed out on last season's top six, host Marcelo Bielsa's side - who they have beaten only once in their last 14 meetings - at Ashton Gate on August 4, with a 4.30pm kick-off live on Sky Sports Football.

They follow that up with a trip to currently managerless Birmingham on August 10. The first Severnside Derby of the season sees the Robins travel to the Cardiff City Stadium on November 9.

There's a trip to newly promoted Charlton in store on Boxing Day with Brentford then travelling down the M4 to Ashton Gate on New Year's Day.

City's second date with Cardiff is on April 4, and they end the season hosting Preston on May 5.

August

4: Leeds (h) - 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

10: Birmingham (a)

17: QPR (h)

20: Derby (a)

24: Hull (a)

31: Middlesbrough (h)

September

14: Stoke (a)

21: Swansea (h)

28: Preston (a)

October

2: Brentford (a)

5: Reading (h)

19: Luton (a)

23: Charlton (h)

26: Wigan (h)

November

2: Barnsley (a)

9: Cardiff (a)

23: Nottingham Forest (h)

27: West Brom (a)

30: Huddersfield (h)

December

7: Fulham (a)

10: Millwall (h)

14: Blackburn (h)

21: Sheffield Wednesday (a)

26: Charlton (a)

29: Luton (h)

January

1: Brentford (h)

11: Wigan (a)

18: Barnsley (h)

25: Reading (a)

February

1: QPR (a)

8: Birmingham (h)

12: Derby (h)

15: Leeds (a)

22: West Brom (h)

25: Huddersfield (a)

29: Millwall (a)

March

7: Fulham (h)

14: Blackburn (a)

17: Sheffield Wednesday (h)

21: Nottingham Forest (a)

April

4: Cardiff (h)

10: Hull (h)

13: Middlesbrough (a)

18: Stoke (h)

25: Swansea (a)

May

2: Preston (h)

