Bristol City's Benik Afobe announces death of two-year-old daughter

Benik Afobe released a statement saying he and his family were 'devastated and heartbroken'

Bristol City striker Benik Afobe has announced the death of his daughter Amora following a severe infection.

The 26-year-old, currently on loan at Ashton Gate from Stoke, released a statement saying he and his family were "devastated and heartbroken" after their two-year-old girl died on Friday.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that the Afobe family have today confirmed the devastating news that their first child, their beloved daughter Amora, 2, passed away late on Friday evening," the statement read.

"Amora was taken to hospital for treatment after unexpectedly developing a severe infection.

"Unfortunately she then suffered a number of serious complications and despite doctors doing absolutely everything that they possibly could, Amora passed away peacefully with the love of her family by her side.

"The entire family have been left totally devastated and heartbroken, and would like to ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time."

Afobe joined Bristol City on loan in the summer and scored three times in five appearances before suffering a freak ACL injury in training which is likely to rule him out for the rest of the season.