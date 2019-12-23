Bristol City's team of the decade

Tammy Abraham enjoyed a successful season on loan at Bristol City

We asked fans from all 24 Sky Bet Championship clubs to pick their teams of the decade.

Here, Bristol City fan Paul Binning from The Exiled Robin gives us his selection.

Goalkeeper: Frankie Fielding

He has limitations at Championship level but is a fantastic shot-stopper. Won our 2015 double (promotion and EFL Trophy) and was a regular once promoted. A fantastic club and community man.

Right-back: Luke Ayling

A key member of our 2015 double-winning team. Could play either centre-back or wing-back and has since gone on to be a regular at Leeds.

Centre-back: Louis Carey

Club legend and record appearance maker who was still influential in the early years of this decade as we regularly battled against relegation.

Centre-back: Adam Webster

Webster had only one season with us but was a true delight to watch. Had a great partnership with Tomas Kalas and did things with the ball no centre-back has ever done at Ashton Gate.

Left-back: Joe Bryan

Local boy. Great lad. Made left-back spot his own during the promotion season and continued to mature at a higher level. He scored some great goals in our Carabao Cup run.

Right-midfield: Albert Adomah

One of football's nicest guys and, quite simply, by far the best winger who played for us this decade. He had tricks, pace, crosses and the odd goal.

Central midfield: Korey Smith

Our longest-serving player. A key part of the Division One promotion team and been a mainstay ever since. Scored the EFL Cup quarter-final winner against Manchester United.

Central midfield: Marvin Elliott

Like Carey, spent his last few years with us battling relegation but never stopped running. The box-to-box player never gave less than 100 per cent and became Mr Reliable.

Left-midfield: Luke Freeman

One of our star performers in the double-winning season. His creativity and skill meant it was between him and Dele Alli for the Division One Player of the Season in 2014/15.

Striker: Aaron Wilbraham

Unglamorous signing no one thought we needed. But he proved to be the missing link. Led the line. Created space. And scored plenty of goals. He is still hugely popular.

Striker: Tammy Abraham

Only with City for one season on loan but instantly showed his class. Supremely talented. Scored 23 goals. And an incredibly humble, friendly, nice lad.