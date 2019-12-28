Kasey Palmer: Swansea keen on loan deal for Bristol City midfielder

Swansea want Bristol City midfielder Kasey Palmer on loan in January.

Swans manager Steve Cooper was keen on signing the former England U21 international on loan in the summer before his move to Ashton Gate in a deal worth around £3.5m.

Palmer has scored once in 19 appearances so far this season - 11 of those Championship starts.

Palmer is a graduate of the Chelsea academy and spent time on loan at Huddersfield, Derby and Blackburn in the second tier before his first permanent move earlier this year.

