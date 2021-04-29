Nigel Pearson: Bristol City manager signs new three-year contract at Championship club

Nigel Pearson has signed a new three-year contract at Bristol City.
The former Leicester and Watford boss replaced Dean Holden in February on an initial deal until the end of the season at the Championship club.
Pearson has won two of his 12 games in charge so far, with the Robins 18th in the league, and are on an eight-match winless run after squandering a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 against Luton on Sunday.
The squad faces a rebuild with 13 players out of contract in the summer, including Senegal striker Famara Diedhiou and right-back Jack Hunt.
There is also further upheaval, with chief executive, Mark Ashton, who sits on the English Football League board, leaving for Ipswich at the end of the season.
The Robins' head of performance Andrew Rolls has also departed after almost three years in the role.
City visit Millwall on Saturday before they close out the regular league campaign against Brentford at Ashton Gate on May 8.