WATCH: Joe Lolley scores wonder goal for Nottingham Forest

Last Updated: 28/11/18 11:02pm
0:34
Joe Lolley scored the goal of the game in the 51st minute of Nottingham Forest’s thrilling 5-5 draw with Aston Villa at Villa Park.
Joe Lolley capped a fantastic display with an incredible strike during Nottingham Forest's 5-5 draw at Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

Having assisted all three of Forest's goals in the first half at Villa Park in the Sky Bet Championship, Lolley then struck an unstoppable effort past Orjan Nyland in the Villa goal after the break in what was the finest goal of an incredible game.

Tammy Abraham scored four times for Villa, but Lewis Grabban, who had also netted Forest's opener, netted late on to earn a draw for the 10-man away side.

Hit play on the top of the page to see Joe Lolley's incredible strike
4:12
Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.
