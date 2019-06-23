Roy Keane leaves role as Nottingham Forest assistant manager

Roy Keane has left Nottingham Forest after six months at the club

Roy Keane has left his role as assistant manager of Nottingham Forest to restart his own managerial career.

Having worked under O'Neill for five years with the Republic of Ireland, Keane followed him to Forest in January, but Sky Sports News understands the former Manchester United captain is now seeking a return to a top job.

After beginning his managerial career with Sunderland, Keane spent two years at Ipswich, who he left in 2011, before linking up with O'Neill in his Ireland role in November 2013.

"Working with Martin over the last few years has been a magnificent experience, one of my greatest in football both as a player and a coach and one I want to personally thank him for," Keane said in a statement released by Forest on Sunday.

