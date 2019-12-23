Nottingham Forest's team of the decade

Henri Lansbury made over 150 appearances for Nottingham Forest

We asked fans from all 24 Sky Bet Championship clubs to pick their teams of the decade.

Here, Forest fan Lee Clarke from Nottingham Forest News gives us his selection.

Goalkeeper: Lee Camp

Camp was brilliant for the Reds. His performances were instrumental in Forest reaching the play-offs during two successive campaigns and he gets the nod in goal here.

Right-back: Chris Gunter

Forest haven't been blessed with too many quality full-backs during the last 10 years but Gunter was one of them.

Centre-back: Wes Morgan

It's impossible not to include the man who, since leaving Forest, has put his hands on the Premier League trophy.

Centre-back: Jamaal Lascelles

Some might question the placement of a man who only made 66 appearances for the club but his quality was evident.

Left-back: Chris Cohen

It's also impossible not to include 'Mr Nottingham Forest' given his service to the football club.

Right-midfield: Michail Antonio

The attacking forward's time at Forest might have been short but it proved extremely sweet.

Central midfield: Henri Lansbury

He played more than 150 times for the club, scoring 33 goals and registering 20 assists. He thrived when utilised in his proper position.

Central midfield: Lewis McGugan

During the 2010/11 campaign, the maestro notched 13 goals - several of which were absolute belters - and 16 assists as Forest reached the Championship play-offs.

Left-midfield: Andy Reid

To fans of a certain generation, Reid is one of the most technically gifted players to wear a Forest shirt.

Striker: Robert Earnshaw

He scored 43 goals in 110 appearances for the Reds and proved himself as a man for the big occasion.

Striker: Britt Assombalonga

The powerful frontman was a handful for any Championship defender during his time on Trentside and like Earnshaw, he chipped in with a couple of important goals against Derby.