At home with... Nottingham Forest stars Matty Cash and Michael Dawson

24:55 Nottingham Forest players Matty Cash and Michael Dawson chat about working under Sabri Lamouchi, comparisons with Cafu, their promotion hopes and much, much more Nottingham Forest players Matty Cash and Michael Dawson chat about working under Sabri Lamouchi, comparisons with Cafu, their promotion hopes and much, much more

Matty Cash and Michael Dawson discussed a wide range of topics as Sky Sports joins Nottingham Forest at home.

David Prutton and Don Goodman spoke to the Forest pair about Sabri Lamouchi, Cash's change of position and his role as 'the new Cafu', the play-offs and much, much more!

Listen to the 'At home with... Nottingham Forest' podcast

On Sabri Lamouchi's methods...

Matty Cash: "He has been brilliant. He came in early in pre-season it's just the way he is. When you talks you listen to him. His meetings are fantastic and before the games they get you right up for it.

"His coaching is brilliant as well, working with me on my defensive work. He's hard on me as well, which I like, because it keeps you going. He has brought some really good people in to the club that we have all warmed to, as well.

"Every manager is happy when you're doing well, but with him he's not like that. Inside he is but it doesn't show. When we win a game it's always about the next game, and when we lose he will give a great speech to get us back up for it. When we win he keeps us level headed."

Michael Dawson: "He is a genius because he has turned Cashy into the new Cafu! The things he has done for him since he walked through the door.

"From my point of view at the age I am you are not always looking at yourself as an individual, but at the collective in terms of team shape. From minute one on the training pitch he has been a breath of fresh air. Everything we do you train in your position.

"In his meetings he has you in the palm of his hands. I have got an unbelievable relationship with the gaffer. Maybe, when I was younger, I would not have been so open with managers.

"I started the season playing and in goo form and then picked up an injury. But he always has that respect for every player, whether you are in the team or not, and that's why everyone respects him. He can only pick 11 players and seven subs and it's hard for him because we have a fantastic group of lads who train day in, day out. But if you are not in the team you have got to try and get in it."

On Cash's change of position...

Cash: "When the manager changed my position I had Daws next to me as the right-sided centre-half as well, and in the first couple of games I was thinking because I had Daws there I'm safe! He's a leader who talks and tells you where to go and that helps massively if you have got a player running off you. And I'm not just saying that because he's here!

"When I first changed I had a lot of people saying I'm not a right-back and I wanted to try and prove that I could do it. I played there before under Mark Warburton, and he told me he thought I would end up being a full-back. I was a bit nervous for the first few games but I think I have grown into it. The more games you play there the more comfortable you get.

"I look up to the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold in that position massively. He's unbelievable. I watch loads of clips on him. And with our team with the likes of Samba Sow and Ben Watson in midfield, it gives me the licence and freedom to get forward."

Dawson: "I was at Spurs with Danny Rose when he turned into a left-back, and Cashy reminded me of that. They are both powerful, quick runners and rapid from a standing start.

"You talk about Andy Robertson and Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool, and when Spurs had their best season they had Rose and Kyle Walker, who as a pair at the time were the best in the world. When Cashy and [left-back] Yuri Ribeiro play well we play well. When they do not we struggle as a team."

On promotion hopes...

1:57 The top five goals of Nottingham Forest's season so far in the Sky Bet Championship The top five goals of Nottingham Forest's season so far in the Sky Bet Championship

Cash: "We have got to take every game as it comes. If you win five in a row and Leeds and West Brom lose a couple then you are right in the frame again.

"Play-offs would be a great achievement from where we've been before. We have been nowhere near in the four or five years I have been here. But if we keep winning games you never knows."

Dawson: "We have got every chance. You look at Aston Villa last year and I always go on about that. Anything can happen if you are in a good vein of form.

"I've had some experience of the play-offs. We did it in my first full season at Forest and I remember making a tackle in the semi-finals and getting sent off. I sat in the changing room crying with a towel over my head. You have got to deal with those emotions if you get there.

"Then with Hull we got promoted and that was one of the best days of my career."

And on those AC Milan links...

Cash: "My agent had a few chats with me. There were a few conversations but I had a job to do at the time and a few games to focus on. But I heard about it, yeah!"