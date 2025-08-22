Nottingham Forest latest: Nuno Espirito Santo says relationship with Evangelos Marinakis 'not the same'

Nuno Espirito Santo says his relationship with Nottingham Forest co-owner Evangelos Marinakis is "not the same" and admits "where there's smoke, there's fire" in response to reports his position at the club is under threat.

Nuno, who was handed a new contract in June after guiding Forest into Europe last term, was seemingly accepting that his time at the club could be over after saying his connection with Marinakis has changed.

"We know each other very well, and we have all been in the industry for a while now," he said ahead of Sunday's Premier League game at Crystal Palace.

"And where there's smoke, there's fire, so I know how things work, but I'm here to do my job. I understand, because I'm worried. I'm the first one to be worried. I'm the first one to be concerned."

When questioned about the rift in his relationship with Marinakis, Nuno went on to add: "I always had a very good relationship with the owner, last season was very close. This season, not so well. No, it's not [good].

"I don't know exactly, but I'm being honest with you. I cannot say that is the same, because it's not the same. The reason behind it, I don't know.

"I always believe that dialogue and what you say or your opinion, is always valid, because my concern is the squad and the season that we have ahead of us, but our relations have changed.

"The reality is that it is not what it used to be. What it used to be was a good, respectful relationship, but was more based on trust and sharing opinions, and now it's not so good."

Last week, ahead of the return of the Premier League, Nuno was critical of his squad and said he worried for the upcoming season.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News' David Craig, Nuno said: "We are very far - very, very far - from where we should be. We are very far in terms of preparation, in terms of planning, in terms of the squad.

"So we are all very worried that in two or three days' time we are playing for the Premier League, the most demanding competition in the world. And we are very far. Very, very far.

"The plans that we had didn't come through. The preparation in terms of squad was not ideal. We didn't have a chance to create the bond - and this is what I think is more important.

"Because we don't know which squad we have. We have players working here that know they're going to leave on loan. We have a major problem."

However, since then, Nottingham Forest have spent almost £100m in bringing in James McAtee, Omari Hutchinson, Arnaud Kalimuendo and Douglas Luiz.

Forest visit Palace this weekend Sunday's Sky Live Premier League game will be the first meeting between the Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace since a dramatic summer surrounding European football.



Crystal Palace were demoted to the Conference League after breaking UEFA's rules on multi-club ownership. They also failed in their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to be restored to the Europa League after their FA Cup win.



Nottingham Forest have taken Crystal Palace's place in the Europa League league phase.



It is unclear whether Forest co-owner Evangelos Marinakis will be in attendance at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

'Chaos can ensue when big personalities clash'

Latest from Sky Sports News' Anton Toloui:

"A staggering news conference from Nuno Espírito Santo that'll lead to questions about his future at the club.

"It's no coincidence these comments came after reports from abroad claimed Forest had considered sacking their manager due to his public displeasure with their pre-season.

"Nuno doubled down on the issue when asked later by other reporters, showing there's clearly a rift between the coach and owner.

"When two strong personalities clash like this, chaos can ensue. Forest fans will hope calm will come after the storm."

