Ange Postecoglou 'sacked' chants: Nottingham Forest boss says team 'on right track' amid fan backlash

Ange Postecoglou said Nottingham Forest fans who chanted he would be 'sacked in the morning' were "entitled to their opinion", but insisted his side are on the right track despite their Europa League defeat to FC Midtjylland.

Forest fans directed their chants towards the Australian after they were beaten 3-2 at the City Ground, with Midtjylland scoring twice from set-pieces before a late third on the break.

The defeat means Postecoglou is still without a win with four defeats from his six matches in charge since replacing Nuno Espirito Santo, making him the first permanent Forest boss to be winless in his first six games in 100 years.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports reporter Anton Toloui and journalist Adam Bate reflect on Nottingham Forest's defeat to FC Midtjylland

Speaking after the match, Postecoglou said: "The fans are disappointed, they're entitled to have an opinion on it and I heard their opinion.

"Nothing surprises me anymore in football. I guess it's just the climate we're in and it seems that's the way we're going.

"But look, that's something I can control. My responsibility lies to make sure that we try and get some wins for this football club and progress it.

"I get the mood around the place isn't going to be great, I understand people's kind of attitude at the moment, particularly towards me, but I never worry about that. It's not unfamiliar territory for me.

"I really believe that we're on the right track and when we get through this period of uncertainty we'll be on a good path.

"I still think apart from their attitude towards me that they were behind the team and I think that's the important thing. Of course, I would prefer people are optimistic.

"If we start winning games of football, the atmosphere will change."

Ange bemoans costly recurring issues

Image: Nottingham Forest's Murillo pulls up injured during the UEFA Europa League match against FC Midtjylland

While Forest dominated the ball, they were unable to prevent Midtjylland from asserting their dominance from set-pieces, something they have become renowned for in Danish football.

"It was a pretty similar target to be honest, it was just us letting ourselves down in the key moments and then having a mountain to climb.

"I guess it's the accumulation of things, just the manner. It's not like the goalkeeper is having to make multiple saves.

Image: Nottingham Forest's Nikola Milenkovic exchanges words with Midtjylland's Kevin Mbabu during the UEFA Europa League

"It's something we need to try to unlock in terms of just appreciating the key moments in a game and making sure that we're fully focused on those.

"If you allow the opposition to score, just a matter of time they get the goal, it's going to be very hard to win games of football."

Conceding goals has been a clear problem for Forest since Postecoglou's arrival, with 13 being shipped in his six games in charge. The club's last clean sheet came in a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in April.

"In the second half we dominated the game and put them under pressure. We couldn't get the goal to unlock it.

"But again, we shouldn't be in that position."

Fans give verdict on Postecoglou

Sky Sports’ Adam Bate at the City Ground:

The atmosphere at the end was unpleasant, hardly how Nottingham Forest had wanted their big night to reach its denouement. It had begun with nostalgia and pyrotechnics. Forest are back. It concluded in acrimony with calls for Ange Postecoglou to depart.

He is six games into this job so on one level it is absurd. And yet, given the popularity of his predecessor and the underwhelming reaction to his appointment, he needed an encouraging start to convince the doubters. Instead, he has not won a single game.

Arsenal away was a daunting start but a cup tie against Swansea, two matches against promoted teams, and an inviting fixture at home to Danish opposition in a Europa League they kicked off among the favourites to win, provided a real opportunity for him.

Instead, despite dominating possession in those games, he has been unable to offer a vision of how he can improve Forest. Indeed, some might argue it is because of dominating possession in those games. This was not what their success was built on.

Perhaps Forest have to evolve away from their counter-attacking approach, add more to their repertoire if they are to progress. But for now, it seems they have lost what made them so good without adding anything of note. Too passive. Uncertain in both boxes.

Postecoglou insists they are on the right track, but the sense at the City Ground on Thursday evening was that few would agree with that sentiment right now. Regardless of the coach, there would be concerns. But for many fans, the verdict on Postecoglou is in.

It only gets tougher - Nottingham Forest’s next eight fixtures