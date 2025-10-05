Nottingham Forest boss Ange Postecoglou to hold talks with club hierarchy over winless start

A defiant Ange Postecoglou expects to hold talks with Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis about his seven-game winless start but says he has the fight to turn his side's fortunes around.

Pressure was already building on Postecoglou before Sunday's defeat at Newcastle which left them just above the relegation zone after taking a solitary point from the four Premier League matches he has been in charge of.

Sky Sports News understands Marinakis will not hesitate in removing the head coach if performances and results do not quickly improve. Postecoglou was appointed less than a month ago, but is already facing an uncertain future.

The Forest boss is adamant he has what it takes to turn things around at the City Ground.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ange Postecoglou says he has full belief he can turn Nottingham Forest around

"I expect to have a discussion with the owner and everyone else at the football club about what we've embarked on here, where we're at and what we need to do for sure," the Forest boss said after the game.

"If people want to make an assessment of me after three and a half weeks, which we've had six or seven games in a row, then there's nothing I can do about that."

Pressed further on his future, Postecoglou said: "It's a fun game, isn't it? It's fun every week. It's me this week and who knows, maybe you're all right and I'm gone. Next week it'll be somebody else and there's a lot of fun around it.

"I don't care. I love the position I'm in right now where I have to fight for everything. It's what I've done my whole career.

"I started in Australia when I was 32 years old in semi-professional football. And I'm here in the Premier League at the age of 60. Do you reckon I lack self-belief or don't like a fight? I didn't get here because of my connections.

"In fact, I've picked fights. I have, even in the schoolyard. I've picked fights with people who I knew would beat me up. That's the kind of person I am.

"I totally understand that it's part of the fanfare around the Premier League that there needs to be a manager who's always under the spotlight. I get that. It's my turn at the moment.

"But I think, like most other managers, I think we actually enjoy this bit."