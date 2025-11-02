Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis said: "We will make sure any supporter caught up in this incident receives whatever financial support they require to enable them to access the best possible medical care as they recover"

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis vows to help fund medical care for fans injured in Huntingdon train attack

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has vowed to help fund medical care for any fan involved in the Huntingdon train knife attack after a season-ticket holder suffered serious injuries protecting a young girl.

British Transport Police (BTP) said two people remain in a life-threatening condition, with a further nine treated in hospital, following the bloody rampage on a high-speed train on Saturday evening.

One of those involved in the incident is understood to have been a Forest season-ticket holder, who suffered serious injuries in the process of protecting a young girl during the attack.

The exact nature of the man's injuries or current condition is not known.

Marinakis has said he will fund medical care for any Forest fan injured in the horrific incident.

"Everyone at Nottingham Forest is shocked and deeply saddened by what happened," the Greek businessman said in a club statement.

"The courage and selflessness shown by our supporters on that train represents the very best of humanity and the very best of our club's community.

"We will make sure any supporter caught up in this incident receives whatever financial support they require to enable them to access the best possible medical care as they recover.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected."

A number of Forest fans were returning to London on the train after watching the 2-2 draw with Manchester United - a result ending a run of four successive league defeats.

The club added: "Nottingham Forest Football Club wishes to express its deepest concern and heartfelt sympathy to all those affected by the shocking attack on an LNER train bound for London yesterday evening.

"Many of our London-based supporters were travelling home on that train following our match at the City Ground, and our thoughts are very much with everyone caught up in such a distressing incident.

"The club is aware that many individuals demonstrated extraordinary bravery which undoubtedly helped prevent even greater harm.

"The entire Nottingham Forest family stands firmly behind them as they recover from the events of yesterday."

Forest say any fans affected by the incident should contact the club's head of fan engagement.