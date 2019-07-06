Simon Grayson replaces Terry McPhillips as Blackpool manager

Blackpool have appointed Simon Grayson as first-team manager on a two-year contract.

Grayson takes over from Terry McPhillips, who became permanent manager in September last year following a short stint as caretaker boss. However, earlier this week, McPhillips stood down, stating that he "never really had any intention of becoming a manager".

The incoming Grayson started his managerial career with the Seasiders, guiding the club to promotion from League One in 2007 - their first time in the Championship for 29 years.

The 49-year-old also achieved League One promotions with Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Preston North End.

"When Terry made the decision on Tuesday that he wanted to leave, the club contacted me to see whether I would be interested in coming back," said Grayson.

💭 Simon Grayson | "It’s important that we get this football club, with its fantastic history and tradition, back to some good, positive days again.” pic.twitter.com/NZrJ0SSWHV — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) July 6, 2019

"I thought it was an exciting project to come back to Blackpool and try and take the club forward, especially with the brand new optimism under the new owner.

"It's now a new era and it's important that we get this football club, with its fantastic history and tradition, back to some good, positive days again."

New Blackpool owner Simon Sadler said: "It was important to act swiftly and appoint a new manager who can hit the ground running. Simon's achievements at this level and above speak for themselves.

"He has a proven track record of getting teams promoted from this division and had great success at this club previously, building a team full of winners and leaders who set the platform for the years that followed.

"As I stated on Monday, the goal is to get this club back in the Championship within the next few years, and Simon is the man to help us achieve that."