Blackpool launch investigation after video of steward punching fan appears online

Blackpool are investigating an incident involving a steward and a fan

Blackpool are conducting an investigation after a video of a steward appearing to punch a fan was posted on social media.

The incident occurred at Blackpool's Leasing.com Trophy match against Scunthorpe at Bloomfield Road on Wednesday night, which Simon Grayson's side lost 3-1.

The six-second clip shows a hooded man attempting to barge through stewards dressed in yellow vests and orange jackets. As he is pushed back, one steward appears to punch him in the side of the head.

"Blackpool Football Club is aware of an incident that occurred on the concourse at last night's game against Scunthorpe United and is taking the matter very seriously," said the League One club in a statement.

"An investigation into the incident is now under way and the club will provide a further update in due course."