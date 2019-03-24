Yeovil sack manager Darren Way following 10 defeats in last 12 games

Darren Way was a player and coach before becoming manager at Yeovil

Yeovil have sacked manager Darren Way following the club's poor run of form which has seen them lose 10 of their last 12 matches.

The decision comes after Yeovil lost 2-0 at MK Dons on Saturday, a result which leaves them 22nd in League Two and just two points above the relegation zone.

He will be replaced on a temporary basis by Neale Marmon, who recently joined Way's backroom staff.

A Yeovil statement confirming the news read: "Yeovil Town Football Club can confirm that with regret Darren Way has had his employment with the club terminated and is no longer first team manager.

1:28 Highlights from the Sky Bet League Two match between MK Dons and Yeovil Town Highlights from the Sky Bet League Two match between MK Dons and Yeovil Town

"Whilst Darren's dedication, strong work ethic and potential are all clear, the board of directors has been compelled to act as the run of form in 2019 - including 10 losses in the last 12 games - is not acceptable.

"All at Yeovil Town FC wish to place on record our thanks to Darren for his long service and contribution to the club as a key player, coach and manager. We wish Darren nothing but the best for his future.

"Neale Marmon has taken on first team manager duties on a temporary basis and we ask all our fans to strongly back him and our talented squad of players in the remaining games this season.

"Any additional changes to the first team coaching structure that may occur will be announced in due course."

Way became manager at Yeovil in December 2015 - his first job in management - and also spent seven years as a player at the club.