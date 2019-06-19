Darren Sarll named Yeovil manager on three-year deal

Darren Sarll is the new manager at Huish Park

Darren Sarll has been named Yeovil manager on a three-year contract.

Sarll's appointment was approved by the consortium who successfully agreed terms to purchase the club last week.

The 36-year-old former Stevenage boss has previously coached at Brentford and Rotherham.

Most recently, he was the head of academy at Watford before leaving Vicarage Road in February and will now aim to secure promotion out of the National League at the first attempt.

"These are exciting and challenging times for the Glovers," chairman John Fry told the club's official website.

"To achieve our goal of promotion back to the EFL, Darren will require the full support of everyone at Huish Park including all of our season ticket holders and our regular supporters.

"Darren's appointment has been made with the full backing of the new owners and a further announcement on this will be made shortly, once we have received approval from the National League.

"I would like to thank all Glovers supporters, staff and players for their patience whilst the search for a new manager has been carried out."