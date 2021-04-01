Yeovil Town captain Lee Collins dies aged 32

Yeovil Town statement: "All at Yeovil Town Football Club are mourning the loss of club captain Lee Collins. Lee sadly passed away yesterday and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends."

Yeovil Town captain Lee Collins has died aged 32.

The club confirmed that he passed away on Wednesday in a statement on their website.

"All at Yeovil Town Football Club are mourning the loss of club captain Lee Collins," it read.

"Lee sadly passed away yesterday and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.

"We ask everyone to respect the family's privacy at this time.

Rest in peace, Lee Collins.



"The club will make no further comment at this time.

"Our game with Altrincham tomorrow [Good Friday] has been postponed."

Defender Collins began his career with Wolves and had extended spells with Port Vale, Northampton, Mansfield and Forest Green before joining Yeovil in 2019.