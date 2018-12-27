Oldham Athletic sack manager Frankie Bunn

Oldham Athletic have sacked manager Frankie Bunn following their 6-0 thrashing at Carlisle on Wednesday.

Pete Wild has been named caretaker boss as Oldham look to replace Bunn, who took over from Richie Wellens as boss in June.

The 56-year-old former Latics forward leaves the club with Oldham currently 12th in the Sky Bet League Two table.

1:59 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Carlisle and Oldham Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Carlisle and Oldham

The club said in a statement: "Oldham Athletic Football Club can confirm that the contract of manager Frankie Bunn has been terminated with immediate effect.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to Frankie for all his efforts during his time at Boundary Park.

"Pete Wild will take the first team as caretaker manager and the club will look to appoint a permanent manager as soon as possible."