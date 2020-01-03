Oldham make complaint to Greater Manchester Police

Oldham have complained about the financial conduct of the club's previous owners

Oldham Athletic have made an official complaint to Greater Manchester Police over the financial conduct of the club's previous owners.

The League Two club was taken over by Abdallah Lemsagam in early 2018 after a period of instability, which included a raid by HM Revenue and Customs towards the end of 2017.

Oldham were relegated at the end of the 2017-18 season and currently find themselves struggling in 20th place, eight points above the drop zone just over halfway through the campaign.

A club statement read: "After a lengthy and detailed investigation regarding the financial conduct of the owners of the club before the acquisition by Mr Abdallah Lemsagam, it has been found necessary to make an official complaint to the Greater Manchester Police.

"The allegations are mainly against those who had dealings with Oldham Council when grant money was allocated to the club towards the building of the North Stand.

1:53 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Oldham Athletic and Scunthorpe United Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Oldham Athletic and Scunthorpe United

"We must make it clear that Oldham Council along with other agencies have fully co-operated with the club.

"The FA and the EFL will be advised accordingly."