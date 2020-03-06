Laurence Bassini agrees deal to invest in Oldham
By Ben Ransom
Last Updated: 06/03/20 2:33pm
Laurence Bassini has agreed a deal to invest £6.2m in Oldham Athletic.
On Friday, Oldham owner Lemsagam settled a £570,000 bill with the club's former owners to avoid the League Two club going into administration.
That figure was a back payment for rent on the Boundary Park stadium, as well as a debenture when he bought the club in 2018.
Seventeenth-placed Oldham are 19 points away from the solitary relegation place in League Two with 10 games remaining of the current campaign.