Laurence Bassini agrees deal to invest in Oldham

Laurence Bassini previously attempted to buy Bolton

Laurence Bassini has agreed a deal to invest £6.2m in Oldham Athletic.

On Friday, Oldham owner Lemsagam settled a £570,000 bill with the club's former owners to avoid the League Two club going into administration.

That figure was a back payment for rent on the Boundary Park stadium, as well as a debenture when he bought the club in 2018.

Seventeenth-placed Oldham are 19 points away from the solitary relegation place in League Two with 10 games remaining of the current campaign.