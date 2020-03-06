Oldham Athletic News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
More from Football

Laurence Bassini agrees deal to invest in Oldham

Last Updated: 06/03/20 2:33pm

Laurence Bassini previously attempted to buy Bolton
Laurence Bassini previously attempted to buy Bolton

Laurence Bassini has agreed a deal to invest £6.2m in Oldham Athletic.

On Friday, Oldham owner Lemsagam settled a £570,000 bill with the club's former owners to avoid the League Two club going into administration.

Also See:

That figure was a back payment for rent on the Boundary Park stadium, as well as a debenture when he bought the club in 2018.

Seventeenth-placed Oldham are 19 points away from the solitary relegation place in League Two with 10 games remaining of the current campaign.

Soccer Saturday Super 6

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to win £250k for free on Saturday. Entries by 3:00pm.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK