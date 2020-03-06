Oldham takeover: Laurence Bassini agrees deal to buy League Two club
By Ben Ransom
Last Updated: 06/03/20 1:26pm
Laurence Bassini has agreed a £6.2m deal to buy Oldham Athletic, subject to EFL approval.
Latics owner Abdallah Lemsagam has agreed to sell the club just over two years after taking control.
On Friday, Lemsagam settled a £570,000 bill with the club's former owners to avoid the League Two club going into administration.
That figure was a back payment for rent on the Boundary Park stadium, as well as a debenture when he bought the club in 2018.
