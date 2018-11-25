Former Swansea City defender Kevin Austin dies aged 45

Kevin Austin joined Swansea in 2004 and quickly became a fan favourite

Former Swansea City defender Kevin Austin has died at the age of 45 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Austin was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year and passed away on Friday night.

The Scunthorpe United youth coach, who played as a central defender or at left-back, was a rock in the Swans defence when he played for them between 2004 and 2008.

🙏 | Very sad news to report this morning 👇https://t.co/Z0X2UvetLQ pic.twitter.com/N1JQJuwfq3 — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) November 25, 2018

In a statement on the club website, it read: "The Swans have been in touch with Kevin's family, who wished to convey that the club always had a special place in his heart.

"They wanted to thank everyone for their kind words and support, but have requested that their privacy is respected at this sad time."

Austin helped the club win promotion from League Two in their final year at Vetch Field during the 2004/05 season.

He was also part of the squad that lifted the League One title under Roberto Martinez in 2007/08 as well as the 2006 Football League Trophy.

❤️ pic.twitter.com/GkSfPbPsHj — Lincoln City FC (@LincolnCity_FC) November 25, 2018

In total, Austin made 150 appearances during his four-year spell with Swansea and also gained seven international caps for Trinidad and Tobago.

The London-born player also played for Leyton Orient, Lincoln City, Barnsley, Brentford, Cambridge United, Bristol Rovers and Darlington.