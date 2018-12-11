Swansea full-back Martin Olsson ruled out for season with Achilles injury

Swansea defender Martin Olsson has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on an Achilles injury.

The Sweden international ruptured his left Achilles in Saturday's 3-2 Sky Bet Championship win at Brentford, which lifted Swansea up to 12th in the table.

Olsson has played 17 league games for the Swans this term and has been a virtual ever-present since joining the club from Norwich in 2017.

His injury is similar to the one sustained by Swansea team-mates Leroy Fer and Nathan Dyer last season.

Olsson's injury leaves Declan John as the only recognised senior left-back available for boss Graham Potter to call upon.