Former Swansea midfielder Leon Britton joins Llanelli in Welsh Premier League

Leon Britton helped Swansea rise from League Two to the Premier League

Former Swansea midfielder Leon Britton has been hailed as the Welsh Premier League's 'biggest ever' signing after joining Llanelli.

The 36-year-old retired at the end of the 2017/18 season as Swansea were relegated from the Premier League, but announced a surprise return to action on Friday.

The central midfielder will balance his role as a Swansea ambassador with attempting to help struggling Llanelli remain in the Welsh top flight.

The 36-year-old retired at the end of the 2017/18 season

"I'm delighted to be here," Britton said. "I'm really looking forward to working with Andy in the team as soon as possible.

"Hopefully my experience and maybe my quality can help the team push up the table.

"In the last 10 days, two weeks, we've been speaking quite regularly and I felt that it was the right time for me to get back into football."

Llanelli are currently eight points adrift of safety as they sit just one place off the bottom of the Welsh Premier League, with 12 points from 20 games.

2:32 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Swansea Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Swansea

Britton secured legendary status at Swansea as he helped the club rise from League Two to the Premier League after first joining on loan from West Ham in 2002.

He would spend all but one season of the remainder of his professional career with the south Wales club.

Asked if this was the biggest signing in the history of the Welsh Premier league, Llanelli manager Andy Hill said: "I'd say yes. Leon's a Premier League footballer. I don't know any other side that's had a signing like that.

"Having Leon in the team, part of the squad, it's a really exciting time for us. We can't wait for him to get going.

"His experience, his knowledge, his technical ability - is going to bring so much to the club."

Britton will be unavailable for Llanelli when their matches clash with Swansea games.