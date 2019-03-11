Swansea City close on deal with Trevor Birch to become club's new chairman

Swansea City are close to appointing Trevor Birch as replacement for Huw Jenkins, who stood down as chairman last month., Sky Sports News understands.

Birch is a highly-experienced football administrator, having carried out chief executive duties at Everton, Leeds, Derby, Portsmouth and Sheffield United.

The 61-year-old is also the man who helped bring Roman Abramovich to Chelsea in 2003.

Talks between the Sky Bet Championship club and Birch continued on Monday with an agreement expected in the next few days.

Jenkins stepped down as Swansea chairman last month after 17 years with the club.

Following his departure, Jenkins said: "The current atmosphere within the football club on and off the football field saddens me very much and I find it very difficult to fight on in a football club I love but can no longer control."

Swansea's American owners, Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan were known to want a chairman who would co-ordinate the club's scouting efforts along with its academy through to the first team.

Following Jenkins' departure they released a statement saying: "The search has begun for a leader of football operations who will work closely with the senior management team and Graham Potter and his backroom staff.

"This will be a team effort, using the undoubted skill sets needed to run a modern and functioning football club."