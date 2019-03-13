Bersant Celina slips taking Swansea penalty!

0:34 Bersant Celina was given the chance to draw Swansea level from the penalty spot against West Brom, but the Kosovan fluffed his lines in spectacular style. Bersant Celina was given the chance to draw Swansea level from the penalty spot against West Brom, but the Kosovan fluffed his lines in spectacular style.

Bersant Celina had a moment to forget as he slipped in the process of taking a penalty for Swansea on Wednesday night.

The Swans were trailing courtesy of Chris Brunt's early strike but they were handed a perfect opportunity to get back into the game shortly before the break at The Hawthorns as Mike van der Hoorn went down in the box, but Celina fluffed his lines as he lost his footing during his run-up.

In the end the ball just trickled slightly off to his right, allowing West Brom to clear.

And it would get worse for Celina as second-half goals from Mason Holgate and Jay Rodriguez sealed a comfortable win for the Baggies.

Swansea boss Potter backed Celina to bounce back after the game, saying: "It was one of those moments that you don't wish on anybody. Fair play to anyone who wants to step up and take it. It is just a horrible moment that he will have to get over and deal with.

"It is easy to mock, of course, and I am sure he will get a bit of that, but that is just life. He has the courage to take the penalty, and it is up to us to stick by him and he will grow and get better for the experience."