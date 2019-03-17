Man charged and two teenagers cautioned over Swansea City pitch incidents

Manchester City beat Swansea City 3-2 in their FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday

A man has been charged and two teenagers cautioned following two separate incidents on the pitch during Swansea's FA Cup tie against Manchester City at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

Harry Eccles, 21, from Conwy, North Wales, has been charged with going onto the playing area at a football match and is due to appear at Swansea Magistrates' Court on April 2.

A 15-year-old from Bury and 16-year-old from Swansea were also arrested for pitch encroachment and have both received youth cautions.

Police match commander Superintendent Steve Jones said in a statement: "The safety of supporters, players, officials and those who work these games is paramount.

"We will continue to work with the football club to prevent and deter this unacceptable behaviour from a very small minority continuing."

Earlier on Saturday, seven supporters were arrested at Bournemouth, including a 14-year-old boy, as Newcastle fans spilled on to the Vitality Stadium pitch while celebrating Matt Ritchie's stoppage-time equaliser which rescued a 2-2 draw for Newcastle.