Nathan Dyer and Michu are included in Swansea's team of the decade

We asked fans from all 24 Sky Bet Championship clubs to pick their teams of the decade.

Here, Swansea fan Steven Carroll from SoS Fanzine gives us his selection.

Goalkeeper: Lukasz Fabianski

A great shot-stopper and excellent at commanding his area. This was a very straightforward choice.

Right-back: Angel Rangel

Rangel was veteran of over 300 Swansea appearances with the majority during this decade. A club legend.

Centre-back: Ashley Williams

Williams was Swansea's skipper through our most successful era and is one of the best defenders to play for the club.

Centre-back: Federico Fernandez

A few contenders here, but Fernandez has been selected because he was a regular in the side for four years.

Left-back: Ben Davies

Ben was a product of the Swansea youth system and a regular for two years before moving to Tottenham.

Right-midfield: Nathan Dyer

Dyer - who has been at Swansea for over 10 years - is selected for his tremendous displays in the early part of the decade.

Central midfield: Leon Britton

A club legend with over 500 appearances. There is no way he could have been left out of this side.

Central midfield: Joe Allen

Allen was a regular in the team for a quarter of a decade before moving to Liverpool with Brendan Rodgers.

Left-midfield: Wayne Routledge

Another player who has been here for most of the decade. Routledge spent most of his time on the left wing but can also play on the right.

Attacking midfield: Gylfi Sigurdsson

Sigurdsson was our best player in the Premier League era. Swansea's leading goalscorer in the top flight and a set-piece specialist.

Striker: Michu

The hardest task was choosing between Michu and Wilfried Bony but the Spaniard takes it on the basis of being massively influential in our League Cup win.