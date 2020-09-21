Alan Tate: FA investigating Swansea coach after Jon Toral confrontation

0:41 Swansea coach Alan Tate clashed with Birmingham's Jon Toral at half-time on Saturday Swansea coach Alan Tate clashed with Birmingham's Jon Toral at half-time on Saturday

The FA is investigating Swansea coach Alan Tate after an altercation with Birmingham City midfielder Jon Toral during Saturday's game.

The player and coach confronted each other on the touchline as the teams left the pitch at half-time.

"I didn't see anything because I was in the tunnel," said Birmingham boss Aitor Karanka after the game.

"The only thing I told the players at half-time was to forget what happened.

"I don't care about what happened - the players showed their spirit on the pitch. If the referee has seen something and not done anything then I don't think he's doing his job."

Swansea boss Steve Cooper played down the incident, saying: "It certainly didn't carry on down the tunnel because I went down there. Afterwards it was fine - no dramas."

The clash overshadowed the goalless draw which leaves Swansea as one of six teams with four points from their opening two games.

The Swans next game is at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday live on Sky Sports.