Swansea City investigate pre-match booing as players took a knee

Swansea City are investigating after their goalless draw with Reading was marred by booing and jeering outside the Liberty Stadium as both teams took a knee before kick-off.

It is the second successive home game where booing could be heard outside the stadium, with similar protests having taken place ahead of their match against Barnsley on December 19.

As both sides took a knee before kick-off in opposition to racial injustice, a loud series of horns and booing noises was heard from a group gathered outside the ground.

It is unclear who the group were or what their motives were.

Swansea manager Steve Cooper said: "I heard some noises but I couldn't tell what it was. Let's find out and the reasons behind it. In terms of taking the knee we are a club which has continued to commit to it."

Swansea will now look into ensuring the incident does not happen for a third time when they host Watford on Saturday.

On the field, Steve Cooper's Championship promotion hopefuls were left frustrated by a goalless draw as Reading goalkeeper Rafael Cabral produced a series of stunning saves.