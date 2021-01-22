Swansea striker Jamal Lowe wins Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for December

Swansea City striker Jamal Lowe is the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month winner for December, receiving 38 per cent of the public vote.

Collecting the ball just beyond halfway, tiptoeing forward, skipping inside and then gliding his shot in off the outside of his right boot guaranteed Lowe's place in south Wales derby folklore.

Lowe said: "I'm delighted to win the December Goal of the Month award. Obviously it came in a big derby and the result and performance was for the fans.

Image: Swansea's Jamal Lowe has won the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for December

"The goal was one that really pleased me as Korey Smith made a great interception, and Andre Ayew was quickly on the counter attack.

"I just wanted to support him as quickly as I could, and thankfully the ball fell nicely to me and all I could think about was getting in on goal.

"After beating two markers I thought a space opened up for me to curl it into the bottom corner with the outside of my foot, and the ball just nestled into the net nicely.

"I've scored nine goals so far this season, and that goal is up there as my favourite Swansea City goal so far, but hopefully there's plenty more to come."

Lowe beat off competition from Cardiff City's Will Vaulks and Blackburn Rovers' Joe Rothwell.

Sky Bet League One winner: Tom Naylor - PORTSMOUTH vs Peterborough United - December 5

Image: Portsmouth's Tom Naylor has won the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month award for December

Portsmouth midfielder Tom Naylor is the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month winner for December, receiving 45 per cent of the public vote.

Great goals don't have to have to be complicated or intricate. Simplicity can be everything as Naylor proved when he timed this rising bullet of a shot into the top corner to perfection.

Naylor said: "I'm delighted to win this award and would like to thank everybody who voted for me in the poll.

"I was really pleased with the strike against Peterborough and hopefully I can provide a few more goals to help the team in the second half of the season.

"More importantly, though, we want to continue our good form and make sure we remain in the fight for promotion."

0:57 Watch the Sky Bet League One nominations for the December Goal of the Month

Naylor beat off competition from Crewe Alexandra's Owen Dale and Charlton Athletic's Marcus Maddison.

Sky Bet League Two winner: Lee Novak - Grimsby Town vs BRADFORD CITY - December 22

Image: Bradford's Lee Novak has won the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month award for December

Bradford City striker Lee Novak is the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month winner for December, receiving 71 per cent of the public vote.

With his back to goal and a cross coming towards him torso high, Novak presented little danger until he chested the ball into position and looped an overhead into the far top corner.

Novak said: "It is a huge honour to have received the award and I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who voted for me over on Twitter.

1:02 Watch the Sky Bet League Two nominations for the December Goal of the Month

"The goal was a really special one and one of the most memorable of my career. It helped us on the way to another important victory - which was the main thing - so was very pleasing.

"A lot of the lads have been giving me stick constantly since it happened, saying it was a fluke. I have never scored a goal like that before in my career, and will probably never do it again!."

Novak beat off competition from Colchester United's Callum Harriott and Newport County's Scott Twine.