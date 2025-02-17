Swansea City sack Luke Williams after just one win in 10 games

Luke Williams has been sacked as head coach of Swansea City after a woeful run of form.

Defeat to Stoke City at the weekend meant it was just one win from the last 10 games in all competitions and the club have decided a change was needed.

Alan Sheehan has been put in interim charge.

Assistant head coach Ryan Harley and first-team coach analyst George Lawtey have also left the club.

Swansea City chairman Andy Coleman said: "This was a difficult decision and one that has not been taken lightly. Luke has led the club through some challenging periods and we appreciate his hard work.

"I am aware of the effort he and his staff have put in throughout the last 13 months for Swansea City. I want to personally thank Luke, Ryan and George for their dedication and the sacrifices they have made on behalf of the club.

"Unfortunately, since the turn of the year our performances and results have not been of the standard required at this level. Ultimately, that has led us to conclude a change is required in order to bring about an improvement in our showings on the pitch.

"We will keep supporters informed of developments when we are in a position to announce a new head coach, while Alan, his staff and our squad focus on our upcoming fixtures."

Swansea host Blackburn in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.