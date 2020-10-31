Tranmere sack manager Mike Jackson

Tranmere Rovers have sacked manager Mike Jackson following a poor start to the season for the League Two club.

The Prenton Park side lost 1-0 to Morecambe on Saturday - their fifth league defeat of the season - and Jackson was dismissed after the result which left Rovers 18th in the table.

Jackson, who enjoyed a spell as a defender at the club during his playing career, was appointed in July earlier this year following the departure of Micky Mellon, whom he was previously an assistant to.

Chairman Mark Palios said: "I appointed Mike because he was an excellent coach who had some forward-thinking ideas and had played a big part in the two promotions enjoyed under Micky Mellon's tenure.

"I therefore felt he deserved the chance to make the step up this summer when Micky left the Club.

"Despite the fact that this is a season which has thrown up challenges that no manager has had to face before I have regrettably come to the conclusion that it is right for the club to make a change of manager.

"This is a season which could still yet be shortened due to Covid so we do not have the luxury of time to turn things around.

"The club will always be grateful to Mike for his contributions first as a player and then as assistant manager as well as his efforts as first team manager.

"He has always shown himself to be a great professional in whatever role he served the Club and we wish him well for the future."