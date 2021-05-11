Tranmere Rovers sack manager Keith Hill after finishing seventh in League Two

Tranmere Rovers sack manager Keith Hill following seventh-place finish in League Two; Hill led Rovers to Papa John's Trophy final and place in play-offs, in which Tranmere will play Morecambe; Ian Dawes to take charge of team for play-off matches

Tuesday 11 May 2021 10:55, UK

Keith Hill&#39;s Tranmere Rover will face Oxford United in the semi-finals of the Papa John&#39;s Trophy
Image: Keith Hill led Tranmere to the Papa John's Trophy final and a place in the League Two play-offs this season

Tranmere Rovers have sacked manager Keith Hill despite finishing in the League Two play-off places.

Tranmere drew 0-0 at home to Colchester United on Saturday, a result which secured seventh place for the club but has transpired to be Hill's final match in charge.

Ian Dawes will take charge for the play-offs - in which Tranmere play Morecambe - and will be assisted by Andy Parkinson.

Chairman Mark Palios said: "Despite success achieved on the pitch in the form of securing a place in the Play-Offs and reaching the Papa John's Trophy final, in the Play-Offs an entire season gets distilled into two or three games.

"I have to do what I think gives us the best chance of achieving promotion in those games and I have reluctantly come to the conclusion that means making the change before the semi-finals begin."

1:19
Highlights of Tranmere's 0-0 draw with Colchester in League Two on Saturday
