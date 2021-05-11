Tranmere Rovers sack manager Keith Hill after finishing seventh in League Two

Tranmere Rovers have sacked manager Keith Hill despite finishing in the League Two play-off places.
Tranmere drew 0-0 at home to Colchester United on Saturday, a result which secured seventh place for the club but has transpired to be Hill's final match in charge.
Ian Dawes will take charge for the play-offs - in which Tranmere play Morecambe - and will be assisted by Andy Parkinson.
Chairman Mark Palios said: "Despite success achieved on the pitch in the form of securing a place in the Play-Offs and reaching the Papa John's Trophy final, in the Play-Offs an entire season gets distilled into two or three games.
"I have to do what I think gives us the best chance of achieving promotion in those games and I have reluctantly come to the conclusion that means making the change before the semi-finals begin."
