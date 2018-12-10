Doncaster investigating Bristol Rovers ball boy spitting incident

A Bristol Rovers ball boy was allegedly spat at after Doncaster Rovers' win at Memorial Stadium

Doncaster Rovers have launched an investigation after a Bristol Rovers ball boy was allegedly spat at by supporters at the League One match on Saturday.

The incident is alleged to have taken place shortly after Doncaster's 4-0 win at the Memorial Stadium.

Doncaster striker Alfie May escorted the ball boy, who is said to have been in tears, off the field. While Doncaster manager, Grant McCann said he was "disgusted" and found the incident "embarrassing".

Doncaster have told Sky Sports News: "Doncaster Rovers are continuing to look into events during Saturday's game at Bristol Rovers where a Bristol Rovers ball boy is alleged to have been spat at by someone in the section where the Doncaster fans were. They will give a further update when the culprit or culprits have been identified."

The ball boy was given a signed shirt by Doncaster with McCann adding: "If we find out who those fans were, we'll make sure they get dealt with".