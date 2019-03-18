Doncaster Rovers cancel Niall Mason contract following sexual assault conviction

Doncaster Rovers cancelled Niall Mason's contract on Monday

Doncaster have cancelled the contract of Niall Mason following his conviction for sexual assault.

The 22-year-old defender pleaded guilty to the charge in January following an incident in 2018 and was handed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and placed on the sex offenders' register.

A statement released by the League One club on Monday said: "Rovers have cancelled the contract of Niall Mason after he withdrew an appeal against his dismissal by the club.

"Rovers opened internal disciplinary proceedings immediately following his guilty plea for a sexual offence at Sheffield Crown Court."

Mason's sacking ends a spell at Doncaster which began in August 2016, initially on loan from Aston Villa.

The move became permanent at the end of the 2016/17 season. He made 120 appearances for the club.