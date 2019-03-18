Doncaster News

Doncaster Rovers cancel Niall Mason contract following sexual assault conviction

Last Updated: 18/03/19 5:45pm

Doncaster Rovers cancelled Niall Mason's contract on Monday

Doncaster have cancelled the contract of Niall Mason following his conviction for sexual assault.

The 22-year-old defender pleaded guilty to the charge in January following an incident in 2018 and was handed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and placed on the sex offenders' register.

A statement released by the League One club on Monday said: "Rovers have cancelled the contract of Niall Mason after he withdrew an appeal against his dismissal by the club.

"Rovers opened internal disciplinary proceedings immediately following his guilty plea for a sexual offence at Sheffield Crown Court."

Mason's sacking ends a spell at Doncaster which began in August 2016, initially on loan from Aston Villa.

The move became permanent at the end of the 2016/17 season. He made 120 appearances for the club.

