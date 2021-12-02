Richie Wellens sacked by Doncaster Rovers after poor start to season

Richie Wellens leaves Doncaster, who sit 23rd in the Sky Bet League One table with three wins from 19 matches; U18s boss Gary McSheffrey will take temporary charge for Saturday's FA Cup tie with Mansfield

Thursday 2 December 2021 16:21, UK

Richie Wellens
Image: Richie Wellens has left Doncaster

League One strugglers Doncaster have sacked manager Richie Wellens after just over six months in charge.

Wellens, who spent two spells with Rovers as a player, was appointed following the end of last season but Doncaster have won just three of their 19 league games so far and sit 23rd in the table.

A club statement read: "Doncaster Rovers can confirm that Richie Wellens has left the club with immediate effect.

"The club's board have taken the decision that a change is required at this time in order for a permanent appointment to be made in time for the opening of the January transfer window.

"The club would like to thank Richie for his efforts and wish him well in the future."

Doncaster suffered a 2-0 defeat at Burton last weekend

Gary McSheffrey, boss of the U18s, has been placed in temporary charge ahead of Saturday's FA Cup tie with Mansfield.

Wellens' final match was Wednesday's Papa John's Trophy loss to Crewe, which followed back-to-back league defeats.

The 41-year-old, who led Swindon to the League Two title in 2019-20, has now been shown the door twice in 2021 after lasting less than five months at Salford.

