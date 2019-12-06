Millwall manager Gary Rowett takes Sky Sports on behind-the-scenes tour of Lions' training ground

5:38 Sky Sports take a look behind the scenes at Millwall's training ground following the daily business of new boss Gary Rowett. Sky Sports take a look behind the scenes at Millwall's training ground following the daily business of new boss Gary Rowett.

Gary Rowett has been something of a revelation since he took over as Millwall boss in late October.

Under previous manager Neil Harris, the Lions had won two of their opening 10 Championship fixtures, but under the new regime, they've already won three in five fewer games; a trip to Swansea brought the first away victory, while Rowett also managed to get one over on former employers Stoke during his first game in charge.

Earlier this week, he met up with Sky Sports EFL presenter David Prutton to take him on a behind-the-scenes tour of the club's Calmont Road training ground in Bromley.

"I'm learning about the traffic!" he said as the pair strolled around the "compact" facility in south east London. "I've been really fortunate to have stayed in the Midlands, apart from a couple of years at Charlton as a player.

"It's easy the first month because you are so focused on the game, you are so focused on trying to impart your ideas - it's 24/7 football. But now it's settled down, I've managed to get home a little bit in the week and I think it's just trying to get that balance right - it's never going to be easy."

The jovial manner in which he moves around the place makes it clear to see that he's settled, which is, in part, thanks to finding out the true nature of a club that perpetually divides opinion.

He added: "It's a great example of how to make a manager and his staff feel welcome. Sometimes the perception from the outside of Millwall is incredibly unfair, in my opinion, because it's been a really, really good start."

