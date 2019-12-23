Millwall's team of the decade

Tony Craig has spent three separate spells at Millwall during his career

We asked fans from all 24 Sky Bet Championship clubs to pick their teams of the decade.

Here, Millwall fan Nick Hart from the Achtung! Millwall Podcast gives us his selection.

Goalkeeper: David Forde

With 338 starts spread over nine years, the Galway born 'Fordey' was a much travelled, rock solid man-mountain in goal for the Lions during some difficult years following promotion to the Championship in 2010.

Right-back: Mahlon Romeo

Romeo and Alan Dunn have a case to both be included. Dunny for his raw commitment to the Lions' cause. But Romeo just pips him for his evident talent.

Centre-back: Tony Craig

The iconic Phantom of the Opera mask he wore during injury in 2010 personifies Craig's 300 uncompromising appearances in a Millwall shirt. A member of the 2010 and 2017 League One promotion sides. A proper Millwall leader on the pitch.

Centre-back: Paul Robinson

With over 341 appearances and 23 goals, club captain and leader 'Robbo' dominated the central defence for the early part of the decade - including scoring the critical winning goal in the 2010 League One play-off final versus Swindon Town.

Left-back: Shaun Hutchinson

Sean 'Hutch' Hutchinson scored seven goals in his 102 appearances for Millwall - winning player of the season in 2017/18. For that reason, he just pips the excellent Jake Cooper who is rumoured to be attracting higher-level interest.

Right-midfield: Jed Wallace

Signed from Wolves in 2016 following a series of loan spells, Wallace has developed into one of the most talented attacking midfielders seen at The Den in many years. He has particularly thrived in the current 'free' attacking role and will certainly be tough to hold onto when the transfer window reopens in January 2020.

Central midfield: Jimmy Abdou

Martigues-born Jimmy became an unlikely fan favourite at The Den with 305 appearances in a nine-year career with Millwall - twice winning both player of the season and promotion to the Championship with The Lions.

Central midfield: Shaun Williams

Williams is another one of those unsung heroes that are so often successful for Millwall. Signed in 2014 from MK Dons, he scored 20 goals in 220 appearances and was a member of the 2017 Division 1 play-off winning side.

Left-midfield: Shane Ferguson

The left side of midfield has been a 'problem' area for the Lions for a large chunk of the decade. So the choice of Northern Irish international Ferguson is based as much on his hard working refusal to quit whilst out of favour as his cross for Steve Morison's goal in the 2017 play-off final.

Striker: Steve Morison

Three spells at The Den over nine years, Morison's ability to read a game as he matured became a vital cog in the Lions' attack as the decade progressed. He returned to his spiritual home twice making 273 appearances and is the club's third all-time top goalscorer with 92 goals. Player of the season 2016/17.

Striker: Neil Harris

Harris is a quite simply a club legend. As a player, he is Lions' record goal-scorer with 138 goals in 323 appearances. As a manager, he won promotion to the Championship in 2017 and had an unlikely near miss for the Championship play-offs in 2017/18. Few words are truly needed to describe Neil's place in Millwall history.