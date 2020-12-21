Millwall postpone Bournemouth and Watford games after coronavirus outbreak

Millwall's next two Championship fixtures have been postponed following a coronavirus outbreak in the first-team squad.

The London club were due to face Bournemouth away on Boxing Day before hosting Watford at The Den on December 29.

However, both matches have now been postponed until a later date.

"Individuals who have tested positive and their close contacts are observing a period of self-isolation and the club cannot therefore currently take part in upcoming fixtures away to AFC Bournemouth on Boxing Day and at home to Watford on 29th December," read a club statement.

"The club's Calmont Road training ground has been closed with immediate effect in order to protect players and staff and to help prevent further spread of the virus."

Millwall chief executive Steve Kavanagh added: "This is a very regrettable but necessary move.

1:42 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Nottingham Forest

"Throughout this entire pandemic the safety and welfare of our players, staff, fans and other stakeholders has been our main priority and it is with this in mind that we have closed the training ground and notified the EFL of the need to postpone the next two fixtures.

"I wish everyone concerned a quick and full recovery."

Watford and Bournemouth both released statements confirming several players and first-team staff at Millwall have been required to self-isolate, forcing the matches to be called off.

Millwall's next scheduled fixture is now against Coventry on January 2.