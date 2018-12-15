WATCH: Shaun Miller's calamitous miss for Crewe vs Exeter

0:31 Shaun Miller misses an open goal for Crewe against Exeter Shaun Miller misses an open goal for Crewe against Exeter

Shaun Miller had a great opportunity to equalise for Crewe but missed an absolute sitter in their defeat with Exeter.

The hosts had taken the lead in spectacular style when Lee Martin had turned on a sixpence and curled a stunning shot into the top corner with Crewe 'keeper Ben Garratt beaten all ends up.

But in a game where they were bettered across the pitch, Crewe had the chance to haul themselves level when after a fine team move, Callum Ainley split the defence with a low pass to Miller.

He rounded Exeter stopper Christy Pym and tried a shot with his left foot but, with the goal gaping, he could only hit the bar from six yards out.

It proved a costly miss as Matt Taylor's side strengthened their promotion bid by grinding out the 1-0 win, but should Miller have done better? Click on the video above to decide...