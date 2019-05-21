Gillingham to appoint Steve Evans as first-team manager

Steve Evans will take over as Gillingham manager on June 1

Gillingham will appoint Steve Evans as their new first-team manager, club chairman Paul Scally has confirmed.

The 56-year-old manager was sacked by Peterborough in January after a poor run of form, being replaced by Darren Ferguson.

He will start his new role on June 1, taking over from Steve Lovell, who left his role as Gills manager in April.

Evans has previously managed Crawley, Rotherham, Leeds and Mansfield across the Football League.

"Although no manager comes with guarantees I can categorically say that Steve Evans is by far the best candidate for the role I have seen," Scally said in his end-of-season report.

"Steve has had good success as a manager in the past and I fully expect him to bring us success both on and off the field, working within our budgets."

Gillingham finished 13th in Sky Bet League One this season and enjoyed a successful FA Cup run, knocking out Premier League side Cardiff in the third round.