Tom Pope: FA 'looking into' Port Vale player's alleged antisemitic tweet

Tom Pope scored for Port Vale against Manchester City in the FA Cup third round on Saturday

The Football Association has confirmed it is "looking into" an alleged antisemitic tweet made by Port Vale forward Tom Pope, which the player has since deleted.

Pope made the tweet in the early hours of Sunday morning, having scored against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Quote-tweeting one of the Vale striker's tweets from June 2019, in which the 34-year-old had suggested he could score "40 a season" playing against City defender John Stones, another Twitter user wrote: "please predict the #WWIII result you king".

Pope quote-tweeted back, writing: "We invade Iran then Cuba then North Korea then the Rothchilds (sic) are crowned champions of every bank on the planet", adding a series of smiley-face and thumbs-up emojis and also writing "the end."

The tweet was later removed.

The FA has stated that it is yet to launch a full investigation into the matter but did confirm the tweet could be deemed to be antisemitic.

Pope revealed that Stones would not speak to him following the 4-1 defeat for the League Two side, after the Vale player had called out the England defender on Twitter for his performances at the UEFA Nations League last year.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, Sergio Aguero, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Phil Foden were on the scoresheet as Pep Guardiola's FA Cup holders progressed to the fourth round.