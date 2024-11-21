Darren Moore interview: Port Vale boss on picking up awards from Premier League to League Two

To mangle a classic phrase from a comedy legend - who hailed from a town where Port Vale won their most recent game - Darren Moore is winning all the right awards, just not necessarily in the right order.

Back-to-back Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month awards have headed the way of the Vale boss.

Six years ago, he picked up the same gong but in the Premier League.

"I'm probably unique as a manager!" Moore tells Sky Sports, with the familiar warm smile stretched across his face. "I've played in all four divisions, now I've managed in all four.

"There are different challenges and hurdles here in League Two, but I find them really quite exciting, in terms of the challenges that present themselves.

"There are some bits that are new at this level. Some grounds I've never been to. But ultimately it's the same outcome of wanting to compete, try and get results and move the club in the right direction."

That, he is undoubtedly doing. Moore may have failed to help steer the club way from relegation last season, having arrived in February.

But he has accomplished the swiftest of turnarounds. After 16 games of the season Vale are top of League Two.

For Moore, after a frustrating ending at Sheffield Wednesday and a disappointing stint at Huddersfield, Vale Park has proven the perfect rebuilding ground.

"It was simple, really," he says of his decision to join the club. "The conversation I had with the owners, and the outlook they had on the club and the processes they wanted to implement. It certainly aligned with my vision.

"It was always going to take a little time, but there's been a lot of change at the club behind the scenes since I've been here.

"We've had to regroup really, really quickly. It's never easy after relegation to quickly turn that round and get back into the hunt for promotion."

Despite the impressive form that has seen them lose just one of their last 12 games, Moore refuses to get carried away. He insists it is still far too early to talk about promotion.

"I'd be silly to say where we could go, really," he says.

"But what I could say is that with the right mindset, mentality, desire and determination this club can go as far as many other similar clubs have gone.

"But we need to be aligned, and put in a huge amount of work on a daily basis in order to give ourselves a chance.

"Of course, the opportunity is there. But we'll be saying that along with 23 other clubs in the league. We're no different to anyone.

"We're on our own journey and our own pathway. There will be bumps in the road and we need to work to overcome those."

One thing is for sure, with Moore at the helm, Port Vale are certainly back on the right path.