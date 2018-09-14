David Wagner says Huddersfield will 'invest everything' for first Premier League win

David Wagner thinks Huddersfield must be at their best to beat Crystal Palace

David Wagner hopes Huddersfield can build on back-to-back league draws by beating Crystal Palace and registering their first win of the season.

Huddersfield were held to a goalless draw by newly-promoted Cardiff last month and followed up their first point of the campaign by holding Everton to a 1-1 scoreline at Goodison Park just before the international break.

Crystal Palace are Saturday's visitors to the John Smith's Stadium and Huddersfield can leapfrog Roy Hodgson's side if they can come away with victory in front of their own fans.

Wagner said: "There is no doubt about it, this is important and we will try everything, and for sure invest everything that we have to try and get this first win.

5:27 Huddersfield Town this week revealed details of their £20m training ground revamp Huddersfield Town this week revealed details of their £20m training ground revamp

"It is important for every team to have a win as soon as possible. We have tried four times so far, we haven't got it and now we have another opportunity in front of our home crowd to make it happen.

"This is our aim even if we know that it is a difficult task again which is in front of us. We are all aware about the quality that Palace has. We know that we have to be at our best and this what we have to and like to do.

"We are well prepared, we had two good weeks and all the internationals came back from their duties healthy. We're ready to try everything to get over the line, with our support behind us which we need for sure.

"I hope we can make sure the gap that is between Crystal Palace and Huddersfield Town - which is obvious - will not be obvious tomorrow."