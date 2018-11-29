Huddersfield Town planning to support Syrian refugee allegedly assaulted at school

Huddersfield Town are discussing what they can do for a Syrian refugee who was allegedly assaulted at a local school - including inviting him to a game.

West Yorkshire police confirmed earlier this week a 16-year-old youth is due in court charged with assault on a 15-year-old boy in Almondbury, following a video that went viral.

Goalkeeper Jonas Lossl has said on Twitter he would like to invite the boy and his family to a match as his guest.

Huddersfield's commercial director Sean Jarvis said on Twitter: "We are trying to get in touch. The whole club wishes to meet and support the family.

"This very sad story involving our town continues to unfold. I guess we need to leave it to the authorities to deal with at the moment - but simply there is no place for bullying."

The incident took place on October 25 and has been subject to a thorough investigation, according to West Yorkshire police.

"The victim and his family are receiving ongoing support from police and other agencies," the force's statement also confirmed.