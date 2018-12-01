David Wagner refuses to discuss Huddersfield defeat after 'big mistakes' from officials

2:19 Huddersfield manager David Wagner wouldn't talk about anything else but the refereeing following their defeat at home to Brighton. Huddersfield manager David Wagner wouldn't talk about anything else but the refereeing following their defeat at home to Brighton.

David Wagner refused to discuss Huddersfield's 2-1 defeat by Brighton other than to slam referee Michael Oliver's "many big mistakes".

Oliver sent off Steve Mounie in the 32nd minute with Huddersfield a goal up and looking comfortable, and they paid the price for his dismissal when Brighton scored either side of half-time to win at the John Smiths Stadium.

In addition to the red card, Wagner was left fuming by Oliver's decision not to award Huddersfield a penalty when he felt Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross should have been sent off for pulling down Alex Pritchard in the box, while the German thought substitute Leon Balogun should have been dismissed late on for a lunge on Erik Durm given Mounie's dismissal.

Wagner told Sky Sports: "The red card, if it's a red card then the challenge on Erik Durm is one as well from my point of view, clear holding on Pritchard which is a penalty and a red card, it was a clear chance in front of the goal.

"There is nothing to discuss other than the decisions, which were in my view all wrong."

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

When pressed on the other issues of the match, including a wonderful start for the hosts who took a first-minute lead through the returning Mathias Jorgensen, Wagner refused to comment other than to emphasise his anger towards referee Oliver.

He said: "I don't like to talk about anything else other than the refereeing decisions. It's a football match which makes no funs if all the big decisions, and I don't think referees do it on purpose, but today they were so many big mistakes and all against us, then you have no chance.

"For me it isn't a red card and the one from Brighton's player isn't either, but if I judge one as a red card I have to judge both as a red card. They were both comparable.

"If I do it on the one side, I should be neutral on the other side. The penalty decision was totally clear and obvious, and is a red card as well. Unfortunately today we just have to discuss referee's decisions and not the match."