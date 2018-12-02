Huddersfield to investigate alleged homophobic chanting during Brighton match

Huddersfield have said they will issue banning orders to fans found to have partaken in homophobic chanting during the home match against Brighton

Huddersfield are investigating reports of homophobic chanting during Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to Brighton.

The Huddersfield Town LGBT supporters group, Proud Terriers, claimed on Sunday morning that homophobic abuse had been directed towards the travelling support at the John Smith's Stadium.

Huddersfield have said they will issue banning orders to fans proven to have partaken in such chanting.

Brighton are also understood to be aware of the allegations and considering a response.

"The club is aware of reports of homophobic abuse at yesterday's game against Brighton," a Huddersfield statement read.

"This is not something that Huddersfield Town will allow or accept. It is totally abhorrent and an affront to the overwhelming majority of the club's fantastic supporters.

"Officials at the club will do all they can to identify any individuals involved, who will face banning orders if proven.

"Huddersfield Town is extremely proud of its reputation as an inclusive club and the behaviour of a few individuals will not be allowed to tarnish this."