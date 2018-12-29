David Wagner says Huddersfield loss will take time to deal with

David Wagner says Huddersfield's players will need some time to get over their last-gasp defeat to Fulham on Saturday.

The bottom-of-the-table Premier League side had already seen Jonas Lossl save Aboubakar Kamara's 83rd-minute penalty, only to then get caught on the break as Aleksandar Mitrovic won it for the hosts in injury time.

As a result, the visitors remain at the foot of the table after becoming the first team to lose seven Premier League games in a single calendar month since Leicester in April 2001.

"Obviously it's a low point," Wagner said. "Not only because we've lost seven in a row, but how we lost it. It's a heavy loss we've conceded [at Fulham]. We will need for sure a little bit longer than only 30 minutes afterwards to deal with it.

"December wasn't our month, obviously. But for me it's not possible to think so quickly after the game about the transfer window or the next game. I have to reflect.

"In general I think you have seen today that both teams are stuggling at the minute in the Premier League. And both teams were not able to create the clear-cut chances.

"You have seen as well that Fulham have tried on the counterattack and I think we avoided the counters very well, apart from this last situation in the stoppage time.

"Maybe we tried it a little bit more with ball possession, with playing out from the back, but both teams were not able to create the clear-cut chances."